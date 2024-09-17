Dandara has secured planning consent to build 92 new homes in Peel.
The planning committee voted by a majority in favour of the application (PA24/00055/B) for the second phase of a development off Glenfaba Road.
A total of 92 homes will be built on a 8.3 acre site bordered by Castle View nursing home, Glenfaba Rise and Peel golf course.
Redundant farm outbuildings at Ballaterson Farm will be converted into four self-contained holiday lets while the existing farmhouse will be replaced with a new dwelling.
Peel Town Commissioners and German Parish Commissioners had objected to the proposals, stating that the necessary infrastructure was not in place to support such a development.
Objector Cheryl Lambert told Monday’s planning committee hearing that a large contingent in Peel did not want this development and the ‘right thing to do’ was to stop it until such time that the town’s ‘failing’ infrastructure was ‘healed’.
A large area of public open space including a children’s play area will be located on the western side of the development.
The first phase of development was completed two years ago.
Planning officer Russell Williams recommended the application be approved, pointing out that the site is already zoned for predominantly residential development in the 1989 Peel Local Plan.
Dandara will install a temporary on-site treatment plant which will be disconnected and removed once Peel’s new sewage treatment works is operational, and foul drainage from the development will then be taken directly into the public system.
Committee member Adele Betteridge said she would like to see the existing farmhouse retained.
The planning officer said the building was in poor condition and would be very difficult to bring up to modern standards in a financial viable way.
Committee member Peter Whiteway said Peel Clothworkers’ School is over-capacity and queried whether existing shortfalls such as this could be taken into account.
Chairman Ian Young said he was disappointed that the highways division had not pushed the developer for more improvements off-site.
But the committee voted three to two in favour.