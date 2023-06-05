Plans have been submitted for a pop up lounge bar on the site of Peel's old swimming pool.
Hummingbird Promotions, the same team behind Metabolizm, wants to run the Meta Bar on Marine Parade between August 4 and early September.
The application, which has been supported 'in principle' from Peel Commissioners, says the company intends to 'reinvigorate and rejuvenate the social and cultural scene of the Isle of Man'.
If approved, the bar would open seven days a week from 12pm to 10pm until the start of September, with a plan to potentially open for a longer period next year.
The proposed 'Meta Lounge' application says it would be a 'first of its kind for the island VIP table booking service with premium drinks packages and delicious locally sourced food options'.
It would have two mobile bars, which it shows are Fynoderee Distillery, as well as deck chairs, cabana seating and a DJ booth.
In their letter, Peel Commissioners said they 'were particularly supportive of your desire to employ local suppliers including cooked food from existing restaurants; consulting local residents/businesses and undertaking a sample trial evening to alleviate local residents' concerns about noise pollution from your event'.
As such, the board agreed a peppercorn rent for this year of £1 for the use of the land.