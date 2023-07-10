The Hartford Homes application (23/00744/B) is for land east of Royal Park on Andreas Road.
The site is split into two parts: a development area and an area for habitat enhancement and extends to 11.3 hectares.
If approved, the 153 homes would be made up of 15 two-bed bungalows and seven three-bed bungalows, as well as 16 three-bed houses, 60 four-bed houses and 16 five-bed houses.
In accordance with planning regs, there would be 39 affordable homes, made up of 30 two-bed houses and nine three-bed houses.
The proposed vehicular and pedestrian access to the site is via new priority junctions onto Andreas Road (A9) as the principal access and Bride Road (A10) as the secondary access. This provides a through road linking Andreas Road, running eastwards within the site, to Bride Road.
A proposed primary school is submitted for approval in principle only together with associated access and playing fields.
The proposed school will be brought forward by the DESC should a new primary school be required in the town in the future.
A consultation with residents of the area found that there were concerns over traffic, drainage and the loss of farmland in the area.
However, there was support for the use of solar power and air source heat pumps for the homes, as well as the green space, affordable homes and plans for traffic management.