Life could soon be breathed back into the former home of disgraced millionaire Trevor Baines which has been targeted by vandals and arsonists.
A planning application has been submitted to demolish and replace the annex added to Africa House which was added to the property in the 1980s.
The application suggests this is the start of a full refurbishment of the property which was set alight in August 2023.
Businessman Trevor Baines was convicted of money laundering in October 2009 after a five-week trial and was jailed for six years. In February 2011 Baines's wife Wendy was sentenced to 18 months in prison for stealing £400,000.
Shortly afterwards, Africa House was put on the market for almost £2.5m but it has largely remained empty since that time and has fallen into disrepair.
Africa House was built in the 1860s when it was known as Woodside House and was in woodland on the outskirts of Douglas at the time.
The original house has been altered and extended over time with a conservatory and swimming pool added, alongside the annex which could now be demolished.
Current owner Raj Chatha now wants to bring the building, which has attracted antisocial behaviour, back in to use.
The planning statement says: ‘The owner would now like and is in a position to address the current condition of the building and progress towards restoration and replacement of the damaged fabric.
‘The current proposal is for the reconstruction of the former rear extension, part of which currently remains, in the same form.
‘This application seeks planning approval for the demolition of the later, 1980s rear annex which accommodated a library, music room, dining room, gym, games room and store on the ground floor with bedrooms above.’
Once demolished the applicant wants to rebuild the annex to how it was prior to the fire in 2023.
The planning statement says: ‘The proposal is to reconstruct the extension as it previously appeared: in essence compared with what exists, all that would change from that is the reinstatement of the roof which is currently missing, and the walling and windows would be new and in good order.
‘The works will enable the application to proceed with the restoration of this property and enable this highly sustainable site to once more contribute to the city through its
occupation and use, contributing functionally and visually to the appearance and vitality to the city and adding to the housing stock within the Island’s principal settlement.’
The application will be considered by the planning committee in due course.