Plans for the Isle of Man’s first offshore wind farm has been granted ‘nationally significant infrastructure status’ in the UK.
The decision was made by secretary of state for energy security and net zero, Ed Miliband MP.
It has paved the way for Ørsted’s planned Mooir Vannin wind farm looks to connect to the National Grid in England.
A spokesperson from Ørsted said: ‘The UK Government’s recognition of the critical status of the Mooir Vannin offshore wind farm’s transmission system to export power from Manx territorial waters to the UK marks a significant milestone in the development of the project.
‘This builds upon the initial agreement for lease awarded by the Isle of Man Government in 2015.’
According to Ørsted, the new status allows project bosses to apply for planning consent, utilising all the powers under the Planning Act 2008.
The secretary of state Ed Miliband said the proposed development will play an ‘important role in enabling an energy system that meets the UK’s commitment to reduce carbon emissions.’
He added: ‘It will also meet the Government’s objectives to create a secure, reliable and affordable energy supply for consumers.’
John Galloway, development director for the Isle of Man at Ørsted, said: ‘This is a significant milestone for the project – the ability to apply for a planning consent for enabling transmission infrastructure in the UK is a crucial step towards the successful delivery of the wind farm and realising the Isle of Man’s goals for sustainable economic development and renewable energy.
‘The direction underscores the importance of the project in meeting both the Isle of Man’s future energy security needs as well as the UK’s ambitious carbon reduction goals by delivering reliable, affordable energy.’
Ørsted was awarded seabed exclusivity from the Isle of Man Government in November 2015 and since then have been carrying out detailed investigations and surveys that will inform their environmental impact assessment and planning application.
Following community consultation and feedback from across the island during the summer, the planning application for the wind farm is expected to be submitted to the Isle of Man Government in Spring next year.