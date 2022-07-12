Have a say on plan for the west and the north of island

People are being asked to comment on proposals for a new planning blueprint for the west and north of the Isle of Man.

The Draft Area Plan for the North and West is available to view and download and a consultation has been launched.

The plan is meant to deliver clear planning policies in relation to housing, economic development, the environment and infrastructure.

The exercise seeks views on the written statement and maps that make up the Draft Area Plan for the North and West, in addition to a number of items of supporting evidence.

Once approved, the plan will represent an important document for Ramsey and Peel, the district of Michael and the parishes of German, Patrick, Jurby, Andreas, Bride, Ballaugh, Lezayre and Maughold, setting out ways of managing and guiding development to satisfy social, economic and environmental need

Preliminary publicity took place last year to inform the creation of the plan, and included consultation on more than 250 sites put forward for possible development.

Community involvement is now being encouraged to help resolve any outstanding or unforeseen issues, correct errors and refine proposals ahead of a forthcoming public inquiry.

A series of drop-in sessions are being held to promote as much engagement as possible, and planning officers will be available to discuss the plan in detail as well as helping anyone who wishes to take part in the consultation:

House of Manannan, Peel:

Thursday-Friday, July 12-15: 9.30am to 4.30pm

Saturday, July 16: 9.30am to 2pm

Ramsey Town Hall:

Wednesday, July 20: 9.30am to 7pm

Thursday-Friday, July 21-22: 9.30am to 5pm

Saturday, July 23: 9.30am to 2pm