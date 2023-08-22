The new shelter, which will be accessible for all beach-goers, will be set up in Ramsey’s south promenade next month.
The project, which is currently under budget, has seen the Ramsey commissioners collaborating with local swimming groups and charities.
Ramsey commissioners have also had support from the Queen’s Pier Trust, who have given them old timber to use for cladding parts of the shelter.
Steve Kelly, who is the lead member of the works and its development, says: ‘The construction is going well, and we hope to officially open the shelter sometime next month.’