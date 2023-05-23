A planning application has been submitted by the Ramsey Commissioners for the facilities.
The proposal is for a combined accessible and additional unisex toilet block and will be in the Millennium Garden, on Bowring Road, Ramsey.
There were toilets in this area previously, attached to Shoprite. However, they were closed in 2021 after they fell into disrepair.
The project will require other alterations, including the creation of a new pedestrian opening in the low wall on Bowring Road and the relocation of the Millennium Stone.
The local authority says that it will hire two portable toilets for the TT period before the toilets are installed following the closure of the Shoprite toilets. The board already owns and manage toilets within Ramsey at Coronation Park, the Mooragh Park (Lakeside and Boathouse) and at Market Place.
The application is currently pending consideration by the planning committee.