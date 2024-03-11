Port Erin’s night-life offering has been enhanced by the recent ‘soft-launch’ of a new micro-brewery.
Kerroo Brewing Company has converted the garage at the former Commissioners’ depot on Droghadfayle Road into a new taproom.
The site boasts a 1,000 litre commercial micro-brewery with space for licensed events.
In a recent Facebook post, Kerroo Brewing Company said: ‘We can’t quite put into words how we feel after our “soft launch”, so we’ll just say thank you!
‘It’s been a huge learning curve for us building the business ourselves to the point of our opening. Shout out to Port Erin Commissioners for seeing our vision and giving us the opportunity to launch Kerroo in their former works depot. We’re so proud to be part of the island’s amazing hospitality network. Bring on summer.’
In its planning application, Kerroo stated: ‘We will operate as a working micro-brewery and events space for both visitors and locals to enjoy, offering employment opportunities and leisure facilities that complement current local area provision.
‘By breathing new life into the former Commissioners’ depot in the Station Road area, we will seek to ensure the premises integrates into the existing commercial and aesthetic landscape.
‘Throughout the year, the premises would serve as a licensed multi-function venue, with the potential to host outdoor and indoor events. We’re keen to encourage families to visit the taproom on weekend open days, and plan to invite local mobile catering outlets to offer speciality foods.’
The micro-brewery is not officially open yet, with its start date yet to be confirmed.