New tourist units plan
A planning application for tourist units in Glyn Moar, near St John’s, will be reconsidered and the panning committee has urged the public to share its views.
The original application (19/00949/GB) was originally submitted in 2019 however, the plans were updated on September 22, 2022, with five drawings amended on the register of plans for the site.
These were the proposed site plan, the proposed plans for barn two, elevations, the ground floor and the first floor.
The planning application is still pending consideration and a consultation notice have been sent out by Jason Moore, technical director of the planning committee.
He said: ‘I would encourage to view this new information and, should you wish to, submit any additional comment, based upon the detail now received.’
The updated plans are available for viewing on the planning application website or at the planning office.
The deadline for comments or objections to the amendments to the project is now Thursday, December 1.
