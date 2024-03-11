That’s the view of the secretary of the ‘Friends of Jurby Church’, Sandra Kerrison, who says the church would have closed had the charity not been formed a decade ago.
Restoration works are continuing but costs have spiralled and an extra £15,000 is needed to complete them.
In March 2014, a committee was formed to save Jurby Church from imminent closure, and in June 2015, the Friends of Jurby Church became a limited company and an Isle of Man registered charity.
The 10-year anniversary of the inception of ‘the Friends’ is being celebrated with a St Patrick’s Fayre from 11am to 2pm on Saturday, March 16.
Talking about the beginning of the charity, Ms Kerrison said: ‘If the Friends had not been formed then the church would’ve been closed because of concerns over the electrics and requirements for an asbestos survey.
‘There would’ve been no further baptisms, weddings or funerals, and no Ministry or pastoral care. This iconic landmark building at the heart of the heritage site would now be a derelict ruin if not for the Friends.
‘Repairs to the exterior and interior were first recommended in the Diocese quinquennial report of 2015. The Friends organised two or three major exhibitions a year and raised around £50,000 for a central heating system with associated repairs.’
From January 2022, restoration works became more expensive due to the unforeseen costs of paint removal and periods of stormy weather.
As a result, the estimated cost of £76,000 in repairs in July 2021 has increased to £140,000, an increase of 84%. The charity now needs to raise an extra £15,000 to complete the works.
Ms Kerrison said: ‘Like many charities, we are short of feet on the ground, and we believe that 2024 will be a pivotal year for securing the future of Jurby Church.
‘Each year we meet islanders who have driven past the church many times, but this has been the first time they have come inside. We want more people to come inside and join the Friends and help at our events.’