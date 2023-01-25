This week, we took a closer look at the development happening on Westmoreland Road and the surrounding area.
One local business owner, Andrew Malone, spoke to us about how the development, led by the Manx Development Corporation will affect his business and the surrounding area.
Mr Malone, who also owns the Nags Head pub in Douglas, tells us why he thinks the government has done the wrong this by investing in a new housing development at this time.
The parking is a concern that has come up more than once for the Manx Development Corporation, with Henry Bloom Noble School just across the road.
The development will stretch around Westmoreland Road and finish at Crookall House, which will become office space should the expanded development go ahead.