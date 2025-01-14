Plans for a new campsite in Jurby have been unanimously approved by the planning committee despite objections from neighbours.
Applicant Andrew Brew submitted the application (24/91030/B) to create a campsite at a family smallholding on Summerhill Road for 15 pitched tents, 10 motor homes and three shepherd huts.
The plans also include shower and toilet facilities, a reception office and parking.
Maximum occupancy would be for around 80 people.
Visit Isle of Man backed the application as part of its drive to see the development of 500 new units of ‘distinctive, contemporary and eco-friendly’ non-serviced accommodation over the next 10 years.
The planning committee had deferred a decision pending a site visit earlier this month.
Mr Brew thanked the committee for going on the site visit, which had taken place in ‘treacherous conditions’.
He said the proposal aims to diversify a small proportion of the farm. ‘We believe we can deliver a facility in keeping with and in the interests of the surroundings,’ he told the committee.
Part of the site has been used by the Isle of Man Motorcaravan Club for the parking of motorhomes.
Four neighbours objected to the proposals.
One of them, Vicki Wade, spoke of the ‘blight’ hanging over her and husband - both from the campsite plan and proposals for the future possible expansion of the runway at Jurby airfield.
She told committee they had bought the farm next door in 2022 and believed it to have been their ‘forever home’. ‘Imagine our surprise when confronted with a number of camper vans,’ she said.
Mrs Wade said this had taken place ‘unchecked’ for years and argued that this should not be used to justify giving planning consent to a new campsite proposal on land which she said remains agricultural and is not zoned for development.
Her home also falls within an area impacted by proposals, submitted at the last minute to an Area Plan inquiry last year, to extend the runway at Jurby Airfield as a possible replacement for Ronaldsway at some point in the future.
In the event, the Department of Infrastructure’s airport division decided to remove this from the Area Plan and deal with it by way of a masterplan for Ronaldsway
But Mrs Wade said this was still impacting the saleability and value of their farm.
Neighbours also raised concerns about increased traffic, noise and disturbance from the proposed campsite.
Committee member Matthew Warren said that other motorhome sites in the island had not been particularly well maintained. ‘I don’t want this to become a trailer park,’ he said.
The committee approved the application unanimously with a number of extra conditions attached. No right of appeal was given to any party.