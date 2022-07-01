Plans for a new gym in town centre

Plans have been submitted (22/00696/C) for another gym in Douglas town centre.

Rose Estates Ltd, which own Victory House on Prospect Terrace, is applying for permission levels one through to four of the building from office use to a gym/wellness centre.

It is the latest among planning applications for gyms in Douglas, with others including ones for the office building Samuel Harris House (22/00438/C) and a former office building at Snugborough trading estate ((21/01565/B).

An accompanying planning statement says the office space of Victory House has been empty since Lloyds Bank moved out to the Villiers Building in 2021.

It says that Victory House’s office space was a custom set-up for a bank, but it ‘no longer complies with current banking standards, and as the offices are spread over four floors it hasn’t appealed to larger potential tenants as they prefer to be based on a single floor’.

The planned gym and wellness centre at Victory House would be open to both the tenants of Rose Estate Ltd and the general public.

Rose Estates Ltd also own five other office buildings in Douglas: Hillary House, Gordon House, Analyst House, Rose House, and the Peveril Buildings.

The second floor would contain weights, the third the reception and cardio gym, the fourth changing rooms and a yoga studio, as well as a ‘wellness suite’.

This suite would offer ‘health-related consulting rooms for services such as a physiotherapist, a neuroscientist and mental health consultants’.