Plans for five new Bucks Road flats

Plans have been submitted (22/00445/B) for five new flats on Bucks Road, Douglas.

The existing offices located above the Heatwave Hair Salon would be converted into four self-contained one bedroom apartments, and one studio apartment under the proposals by Carnellian Holdings Limited.

Those behind the application noted that the offices had been empty for three years ‘without any interest from new tenants’.

They add that no car parking provision will be needed due to the town centre location, and that there is a high demand for apartments in this area.

The one bedroom apartments (which include ensuites and kitchen and living areas) would be on the second floors of the narrow building, whilst the studio apartment would occupy both the second floor and a roofspace level. This top floor would also have skylights and house the kitchen.