Plans for hireable beach huts at grass area on the promenade

There are plans (22/00465/B) to build four wooden beach huts for public hire on Douglas’s Queen’s Promenade.

Situated on the grassy area next to the toilet block, opposite Switzerland Road/Marathon Terrace at the northern end of the prom, the huts could be rented between 10am-6pm between April and October.

Each wooden hut will measure six foot by eight in size with a small decked area to the front of each hut with space for deckchairs.

An accompanying planning statement, submitted by applicant Lisa Leo, states that the huts would be traditional in style with an apex roof and overhang to the front onto the decking which will provide ‘some shelter and shade’, with wooden stable doors to the front and window openings with wooden shutters

To minimise disruption, the huts would be made off-site and delivered in sections to be assembled.

There would also be a removable ramp for wheelchair access.

Douglas Council, which owns the land, agreed in March to construction of the huts if approval is received.

There only other rentable beach huts in the island are in Port Erin, which were introduced last year.

Duke Marketing had plans for a ‘village’ of 45 temporary beach huts to be built for the summer period at the far end of Peel Promenade, next to the skatepark.