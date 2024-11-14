Three luxury pods could be built in West Baldwin amid proposals to create tourism accommodation complete with sauna and a star-gazing platform.
The owner of Bridge House Dr Ram Singh has submitted a planning application for the pods on his land close to St Luke’s Church.
An application had originally been submitted in September but was withdrawn after concerns were raised by neighbours and it has been scaled back slightly.
The three tourism pods would be built within a field owned by Dr Singh which will also include the installation of a new wastewater treatment system, a sauna and a star gazing platform.
The pods will each accommodate two bedrooms, a bathroom and a lounge/kitchen and on the upper level, the star gazing platform. In addition, a star gazing area and sauna are to be provided further down the field slope.
The structures will sit in a natural field with mown paths or where required, raised wooden walkways but otherwise unmanaged
In a statement by Dr Singh he said: ‘This project has been planned very carefully considering ecology of this beautiful region and keeping neighbours’ comfort in mind. I have taken advice from the experts for this project.
‘The idea is to develop unique accommodations-where guests can feel and reconnect to unique Manx nature-with minimum impact on the environment and keeping the carbon footprints to a minimum.
‘This is an environment-oriented project, so mostly nature-loving guests would be coming to enjoy the peace and serenity of the place. I would avoid giving place to larger groups.
‘I would definitely not allow any outdoor party, noise or any activity which disturbs the neighbours or ecology of the place.
‘This project is in dark sky zone and stargazing is one of the prime features of the project and to protect the ecosystem of the region there will be minimal lighting on the property as advised by experts/guidelines.’
The planning statement also outlines why the area would be an attractive place for tourists to come and stay.
It says: ‘The site is also well placed in relation to the reservoir for fishing and walks, the Millennium Way and local footpath network and the historical interest in St Luke’s Church and Old Tynwald archaeological site.
‘The pods and parking are positioned and orientated so as not to cause nuisance to any neighbouring properties.
‘The applicant aspires to create a beautiful, natural haven where people may stay, learn and visit, which respects and enhances the natural ecology of the area and results in biodiversity net gain.
‘The proposal supports the Government’s Tourism Strategy whilst enhancing the biodiversity of the site’