Plans to erect a building at the old marine laboratory in Port Erin to house apartments, exhibition space, a restaurant, an ‘apart-hotel’ and retail outlets have been approved in the latest attempt to use the site since it was vacated by the University of Liverpool in 2006.
The plan, which was approved in principal in 2019, was submitted in December 2020 calls for work to begin within four years of the permission granted notice.
Port Erin Village Commissioners supported the application in their February and May 2021 board meetings.
One condition of the approval states that the proposed ‘apart-hotels’ can only be let from April to September and should have a maximum stay length of 28 days.
It also states that there should be a system for keeping a log of bookings and ‘a means by which the department can check the register to ensure that the maximum permitted stays are enforced.’
One of the conditions seeking to protect the surrounding flora and fauna states that the development cannot be occupied or brought into use ‘unless the bat boxes and bird boxes have been installed/constructed.’
In the planning officers report it states: ‘The exhibition space would accommodate various displays and information based upon the time of the year. For example, during major motor racing events on the island, the focus would be on motorbikes. When maritime events occur the focus would switch.
‘At other times of the year, for example when basking sharks are likely to appear in the bay the Manx Wildlife Trust or others would be encouraged to display relevant material.’
The report also says: ‘local heritage or exhibitions by local artists or craft displays could be more regular themes that would be encouraged to take space. The applicants note that the exhibition space can be used in part in relation to marine based activities.’
The former marine laboratory was sold to Delagatie, which is behind the plans, for £500,000 in August 2018.
A laboratory was originally set up in the area as a base for Liverpool Marine Biological Committee in 1892 before moving to the larger site in 1902.
It was then used by the University of Liverpool from 1919 until they closed the building in 2006, welcoming thousands of students in that time.
An exhibition celebrating the history of the site was held in September.
