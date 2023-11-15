Plans for a new mountain bike park that aims to boost the ‘island’s tourism offering’ have taken a step forward.
A total of 14km of new bike trails, connecting seven plantations across the Isle of Man, will be built as part of the scheme.
Part of the park will also include a luxury glamping and lodge site as well as a visitor centre
Visit Isle of Man hopes the project, which is divided into three phases, will enhance the island’s reputation as an established cycling destination and increase the number of visitors to the Isle of Man.
Deborah Heather, CEO of Visit Isle of Man, commented: ‘Cycling tourism is a growth opportunity for the Island, and this Mountain Bike Trail Park is testament to our commitment to making the Isle of Man a recognised cycling destination.
‘Whilst the current trails are numerous, covering 50km, they are not connected to one another, nor are they well sign-posted, meaning that currently they are only used by a small percentage of locals and are not readily accessible to either visitors or the wider local population.
‘We believe this project will further diversify the island’s tourism offering, attracting mountain biking enthusiasts, adventure seekers and nature lovers alike, as well as contributing to the economic and social development of the local community.
‘As a Biosphere nation it is important that this new park reflects our commitment to sustainability, and we can confirm that all of the new mountain bike trails identified in the study will be designed to create minimal environmental impact, whilst meeting the requirements of its users.
‘They will also be built to a standard that makes them accessible for everyone, taking into consideration factors such as gradient, terrain, resting areas and parking availability, ensuring that they can be enjoyed by all in the same way.’
Plans for the park have now been approved by Government’s Economic Strategy Board. Work on the project has been divided into three phrases and is set to start next year.
The first phase will see the development of a total 64km of mountain bike trails - including the creation of 14 km of new ones as well as improvements to the island’s existing 50km network of trails. A visitor centre complete with a cycle hire facility, bike shop and recreation hub will be built at South Barrule as part of phase two of the project.
The final phase of the plans will see a luxury glamping and lodge facility created as part of the park.
Visit Isle of Man says it will seek private funding for the second and third phases of the plans.
It is hoped that work on the scheme will be finished in time for the 2025 mountain bike season.
Tim Johnston, Minister for Enterprise, said: ‘Investing in projects which enhance the vibrancy of the island is a key pillar of the economic strategy, and will support our ambitions to both attract a younger, more diverse population, as well as the commitment to create an enhanced tourism offering which supports our Island all year round, and is a valued and growing part of our Island’s proposition for both visitors and residents alike.
‘The development of this Mountain Bike Trail Park will mark a significant milestone in Visit Isle of Man’s commitment to fostering outdoor recreation and boosting tourism, whilst also representing an excellent example of Government investing in initiatives that not only provide direct benefits, but also spawn business growth, private sector investment and the creation of jobs.’