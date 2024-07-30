A new state-of the-art dental clinic could appear in Douglas city centre under new proposals.
P and A Ltd has submitted a planning application to turn the former Charles Alexander jewellers next to Boots in Strand Street into the clinic.
The jewellers closed in April 2022 and the premises has remained empty since.
In the design and access statement, agent EnviroArchitecture says: ‘The project brief called for the transformation of a vacant commercial property into a state-of-the-art dental clinic, aiming to create a contemporary and welcoming atmosphere in a prime, convenient location.
‘The project would rejuvenate a prominent high street property that had been unused for years, turning it into a functional and dynamic space. The design aimed to reflect the values and goals of the dental practice by offering high-end aesthetics and premium facilities that prioritise patient experience.
‘Additional design aims were to enhance the property's appeal, make a positive contribution to the city centre, and increase the vitality of the high street.’
Externally, there will not be a dramatic change to the frontage with many of the building’s traditional features set to be enhanced.
The proposals would be welcomed by some as the island continues to suffer from a growing waiting list for NHS dental care although it is not clear whether the new clinic would be available to NHS patients.
The design and access statement concludes: ‘The proposed redevelopment of Number 24 Strand Street into a modern dental clinic represents a significant enhancement to Douglas city centre.
‘By revitalising a long-vacant property, the project not only meets the immediate needs of providing state-of-the-art dental services but also contributes positively to the urban landscape.
‘This transformation will not only benefit the local community by improving access to essential services but also ensures the preservation and integration of a prominent existing building into a functional and contemporary setting, that contributes to the continued vibrancy of the high street.’
The application will be considered by the planning committee in due course.