That’s the impression some critics have put forward on social media, so we’ve asked all 24 of the Isle of Man’s elected representatives what they’re doing until Tynwald resumes in October.
In this edition, Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Tim Glover discusses how the summer recess still brings a full workload, from tackling unsafe toy seizures to holding constituency surgeries, even if it does allow for the occasional escape to North Wales.
The summer recess means free from sittings of the House of Keys and Tynwald.
All other aspects of work continue.
Works as Chair of the Office of Fair Trading continues with board meetings.
Valuable work is taking place by the small team including the seizure of hundreds of fake 'Labubu dolls'.
More than 200 of the toys, branded 'potentially dangerous', were found in two stores in Douglas. Parts come away from the dolls and are a choking hazard.
We were shown examples of the fake goods at a meeting at the end of July.
Since then, many more seizures have been reported across the UK with links to organised crime being investigated.
Committee work continues over the recess. It should also be noted that the summer months is an opportunity for the Tynwald office staff to catch up with their work in relation to committees and other areas.
Constituency work is ongoing throughout the year.
The recess is an opportunity to get out and about in the community and attend the many events organised and chat with people.
It is very rare not to be approached by someone wanting to discuss an issue when out around the constituency.
Last summer I toured the new estates in Castletown and Ballasalla to introduce myself or deliver a leaflet.
This is how I discovered the many issues at the Meadow View estate, and I have been working since to try and solve or push for solutions.
For example, half of the 96 occupied houses had not had their water dye tests done by Manx Utilities before being sold. These have now been completed.
There are many other issues apart from the unbuilt plots with several roads and car parking areas still unadopted. This leads to standing water when it rains as the drains are higher than the unfinished surfaces.
Constituency political surgeries continue – fellow MHK Jason Moorhouse and I agreed to continue them over the summer months, and we have held a monthly Saturday meeting over the past four years hosted in Arbory, Castletown and Malew on rotation.
Keeping on top of the reading of documents and motions being brought forward to the October sitting of Tynwald is another area to keep an eye on – already there are several items on the Tynwald register of business for laying or debate at that sitting.
One of the hardest things to remember is to take some time off. Unlike any other job I have had, you are not applying for leave to someone else. It does take discipline to remember this.
I will be taking a week off, so my wife Jane and I do get an escape with a trip to north Wales.
The best part of the summer recess is not having to wear a suit and a tie as often.