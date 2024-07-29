A new housing development could be built in the shadow of Ramsey’s Grove museum .
A planning application (24/00781/B) has been submitted which would see open space off Clifton Drive turned into nine homes and four apartments.
The land lies within the grounds of the former Thornhill Manor. The development would consist of six four-bedroom houses, two affordable two-bedroom houses and one three-bedroom house. There would also be four three-bedroom apartments.
In the design and access statement agent Cornerstone Architects says: ‘The scale of the proposed development has been chosen so that the development sits comfortably within its surroundings considering the building forms of the nearby mature buildings known as Thornhill Manor and more remotely the Gibbs of the Grove Museum.
‘The dwellings proposed are of a mixed mass to provide a choice of property with the largest form being located furthest from the Clifton Drive estate road.
‘The housing on the site has been designed as two-storey dwellings similar in scale to those in the adjacent new development.’
The statement says the registered trees onsite will be retained and there will be further planting to encourage biodiversity.
The statement also says: ‘The house types have been designed to be traditional in appearance in keeping with the style of Thornhill Manor while providing accommodation suitable for modern living.
‘Additional features such as chimneys and sash appearance windows will give the houses a traditional appearance. The apartment block has been designed on a much grander scale and in keeping with the design of Thornhill Manor while still preserving the surroundings and without being a pastiche.’
The application will be considered by the planning committee in due course.