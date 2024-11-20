A new apartment block could be built in Ramsey under new proposals.
The new build would consist of 12 two and three-bedroom properties sited close to Mooragh Park on Mooragh Promenade.
Gareth Roberts has submitted a planning application for the scheme which would be created in a gap between two six-storey Victorian apartment buildings.
The applicant says the building would fit the size and scale of the surrounding apartments but would have a more modern feel.
In the design statement, the applicant said: ‘The proposed development will be constructed to the building line that has been established by the existing buildings facing Mooragh Promenade, thus emphasising the strong and definite interface with the promenade and providing visual continuity.
‘It is not a case of simply trying to recreate the architecture of the adjacent Victorian buildings, but to fuse the best elements of nineteenth century proportion and scale with a modern sensibility.
‘Overall, it is considered that the design proposed represents a modern interpretation of Victorian architecture, reflecting the detailing and the vertical proportions of the terraces in the along the Promenade.
‘The design, it is considered provides a more contemporary and modern approach while avoiding Victorian pastiche which it is considered has worked less successfully within the immediate area.’
There will be 12 parking spaces provided on the lower ground floor of the proposed building.
The applicant believes the new apartment block will be beneficial to this area of Ramsey.
In the design statement he says: ‘In conclusion the development will secure potential benefits by helping to deliver high quality housing.
‘The development would represent a high-quality design which would make a positive contribution to the character of the area while preserving levels of amenity for nearby dwellings.
‘The key is to ensure a high quality development is achieved appropriate to this important and prominent location. We believe the proposed development achieves these aims.
‘The proposed new apartment building creates a good piece of architecture design that fits into its context well. Its proportions, materials and roof scape sit easily in its immediate context and contributes positively to its existing setting.
‘We believe that this scheme is worthy of support and would ask that consideration be given to approving this project.’
The application will be considered by the planning committee in due course.