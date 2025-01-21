A new tourism centre catering for those with autism could be built in Foxdale.
An application has been submitted to turn stables on land adjacent to Peace House in Lhoobs Road.
The accommodation and facilities would be specifically tailored to those with autism.
The planning statement says: ‘The proposed change of use is aimed at creating a much-needed Tourism unit on the Isle of Man that can cater specifically to people with autism who have very specific needs in both surroundings and accommodation.
‘The proposed development involves the change of use, alterations and small extension to the existing stables building to be used as a tourism unit.
‘The unit would have full access to the immediate native areas including woodland, bogs and reservoir all of which will have an abundance of natural wildlife.’
The statement explains how the applicant, who also owns the land on which the new facility would be built, has worked with those with autism.
It says: ‘A big reason behind this project is the applicant’s extensive experience working with individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), which informs the design and function of this tourism unit.
‘The aim is to create a space that is autism-friendly, providing an inclusive and welcoming environment for visitors with autism and their families. This is something that is not currently achieved on the IOM.’
The statement then quotes the owner, who has not been named in the application, explaining more about the reasons for the facility.
They say: ‘Having 10 years’ experience of working with people with autism, it is critical that people have the right accommodation to meet their needs to ensure sustainable housing solutions.
‘This means that l have to have a personalised response to accommodation, which will require us to fully understand a person’s individual needs and then seek to meet those needs in the best possible way.
‘This will be built with the autistic person in mind where appropriate and their family or social care professionals.
‘We want each person to be themselves, be safe and fulfil their potential. This is the basis of everything we will do in a personal centred way.’
The planning statement outlines how the facility will be built to accommodate the needs of those with tourism.
It says: ‘Tourism experiences for people with autism can be challenging due to sensory sensitivities, the need for routine, and the desire for quiet, structured environments.
‘This accommodation unit will be designed to cater to those specific needs and other hidden disabilities:
‘Located in a rural setting, away from busy roads and urban noise, the unit provides a tranquil and peaceful environment, ideal for individuals who may be overwhelmed by noise or crowds.
‘The simple, open-plan design of the unit, with clear divisions between living, dining, and sleeping areas, ensures predictable, low-stress environments where visitors can establish routines.
‘The renovation will incorporate low-stimulation decor and design features that reduce sensory overload, such as natural lighting through rooflights and soft, neutral colour schemes.’
The application will be considered by the planning committee in due course.