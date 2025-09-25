The Department of Infrastructure (DoI) has abandoned plans to hire bus drivers from the UK just a couple of weeks after launching a recruitment drive.
C9 Recruitment had been tasked by the government to look for 20 members of staff off island to become drivers for Bus Vannin.
Job adverts were posted online by C9 – which specialises in logistics and transport recruitment – confirming they were looking for 20 drivers.
The roles were full-time and permanent with ‘higher than average’ salaries with rates of pay starting from £15.60 per hour.
A recording of a call to C9 was sent to Media IoM in which the caller says there were assessments taking place.
The C9 employee said the relocation package is for an initial three-month start-up with all accommodation paid for.
If the applicant was happy to remain in the island after the three-month period, they would have access to a £5,000 relocation fund which would reimburse costs such as bringing items over and deposits for a house or flat.
The caller said successful applicants would work any five days from seven on a rota pattern. They added it was ‘practically a day shift’.
There would be a lot of paper work, the caller warned, with the need for a work permit, medical sign off and health insurance, as well as an enhanced DBS check.
The applicant will then need to pay for a return ferry to the Isle of Man for the assessment and induction, as well as a tour with a current bus driver. The hotel and meal would be paid for, the caller added.
However, when seeking comment from the DoI, the spokesman confirmed the plans had already been abandoned.
The spokesman said: ‘The Public Transport Division engaged an agency to investigate the possibility of attracting qualified drivers to work in the Isle of Man.
‘The agency produced an advertisement but that has now been withdrawn.’
When asked why the advertisement had been withdrawn, the DoI spokesman declined to say anymore. It remains unclear whether the department intends to recruit locally or work with the current workforce level.
Meanwhile, in an written Tynwald question, Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Jason Moorhouse ask Infrastructure Minister Dr Michelle Haywood how many full-time equivalent bus drivers were employed by Bus Vannin on August 1 2023, 2024 and 2025.
He also asked how many new full-time equivalent drivers joined and how many left in each of the last three years.
Dr Haywood confirmed 104 drivers were employed in 2023, 85 in 2024 and 95 in 2025.
In terms of those leaving and joining, there were four who left and four who joined in 2023, 14 who left and 13 who joined in 2024 and so far in 2025, nine who have left and five who have joined.
Dr Haywood added: ‘The department has also recently appointed nine new drivers. The recruitment process is being finalised which will confirm the start date for these new drivers.’