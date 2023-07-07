Open days will be held this week to showcase proposals for the redevelopment of the Nautical Museum in Castletown.
Hosted by the Manx National Heritage, attendees will be able to learn more about the new visitor experience in the South of the island.
At the open days there will be concept designs for the development of the existing site on display.
The designs aim to create an accessible, all-weather heritage visitor attraction.
There will also be a digital 3D model walk-thru of the Nautical Museum buildings, allowing attendees to experience a virtual tour of the design which incorporates extensive conservation works to bring the historic buildings back into a state of good repair, as well as re-purposing currently unused outbuildings.
Castletown Civic Centre is the venue for the open days today (July 11) from 10am to 7pm and tomorrow (July 12) from 10am to 5pm, where images of the proposed designs will be on display and representatives of Manx National Heritage and the Design team will be on hand to discuss the regeneration project.
Connie Lovel, executive director of Manx National Heritage, said: ‘The regeneration of the Nautical Museum into an all-weather family friendly and accessible heritage visitor attraction is a transformative project which we believe will create an engaging and truly memorable experience for all visitors, from near and far.
‘Both the stories told at the Nautical Museum and surrounding the Peggy are of great international significance and this exciting development will further contribute to the already rich cultural life of Castletown and the Isle of Man.’
‘It will also create a landmark venue to be proud of, housing a world-class visitor attraction with a broad appeal.
‘We look forward to welcoming as many people as possible to the Civic Centre next week to view the proposed designs and to discuss the potential positive impact of this project.’
Ranald Caldwell, chairman of Visit Isle of Man, added: ‘The island needs new developments of this nature to enable us to compete on an international level, to attract new audiences and encourage repeat visits.
‘Other nations are investing in their visitor attractions and heritage in particular, which is a vital part of our visitor experience here on the Isle of Man.’
The preservation of the Peggy, which features in the plans, began in 2015 when she was removed from the boat cellar of the Nautical Museum to be stabilised, studied and conserved.