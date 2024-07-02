A 19th century farm could be turned into a state-of-the-art Manx language centre under new proposals.
Charity Caarjyn ny Gaelgey (Friends of Manx Language) has submitted a planning application to turn Mullinaragher Farm in St Marks (24/00692/GB) into the centre.
The age of the farm buildings is not known but the cottage, the mill and the upper part of the two storey barn building appear in maps from 1864.
Caarjyn ny Gaeljyn and the trustees of the Mullinaragher estate have been discussions over plans for the farm estate following the passing of owner Jane Rogers.
In the planning statement the agent Penketh Millar Ltd said: ‘With regards to the wishes of Miss Rogers it was her hope that the cottage, the barn and the old corn mill may be kept together as a collective unit and utilised for the benefit of the Manx people, with the principle idea centred upon the provision of a place for the promotion of Manx heritage including the progression and education of Manx speaking on the island.
‘The hope is that these buildings could be refurbished, restored and extended with a view to providing a centre for Manx speaking and also for the creation of a lecture theatre.’
The plans also include proposals to refurbish the existing cottage, allowing it to be full time accommodation for the manager of the centre.
The planning statement added: ‘The barn would be used as a registration, meeting hub with education classes for existing Manx speakers wishing to develop further, for newcomers who wish to learn Manx speaking and the mill building as separate accommodation for attendees from both on and off island.
‘Additionally the centre could be utilised for school education and even as other conference, lecture facility for appropriate Manx cultural development and education.’
The applicant aims to keep the collection of farm buildings together and the proposed use would ‘seem ideal for these buildings’.
Under the plans, the buildings seen from the roadside would be restored to reflect exactly the original agricultural usage, with the new extensions to the rear being more modern.
The planning statement says: ‘The buildings themselves remain in good order and the hope would be to restore the original barn and Mill buildings, by repairing/replacing the roof structures to the same shape with the correct reclaimed natural slate roof coverings.
‘The original stone buildings would fully retained, receive new concrete floors to the ground floors with new treated timber first floors throughout.’
The application was submitted this week and will be considered by the planning committee in due course.