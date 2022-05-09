Plastic ducks event to celebrate Queen’s 70 years on throne

A thousand yellow plastic ducks will race in Onchan to mark the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

Three village charities – Onchan Pensioners’ Club, Onchan Silver Band and Onchan Football Club – have organised the event, which will take place on Sunday, May 22.

Tickets can be bought from any member of the three organisations or on 627863, 623654 or 622314.

If there are any unsold, they can be bought from 1.30pm at the glen entrance at the Royal Avenue end.