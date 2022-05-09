Plastic ducks event to celebrate Queen’s 70 years on throne
Friday 13th May 2022 3:28 pm
Share
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
A thousand yellow plastic ducks will race in Onchan to mark the Queen’s platinum jubilee.
Three village charities – Onchan Pensioners’ Club, Onchan Silver Band and Onchan Football Club – have organised the event, which will take place on Sunday, May 22.
Tickets can be bought from any member of the three organisations or on 627863, 623654 or 622314.
If there are any unsold, they can be bought from 1.30pm at the glen entrance at the Royal Avenue end.
The owner of the winning duck will receive £25 with second and third receiving £10 each.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |