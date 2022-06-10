Plea for marshals in attempt to run Senior on Saturday

Three shortened races will now take place on Senior Race Day ( Dave Kneale )

The TT Marshals Association has appealed for people to come forward and help marshal if the Senior race is moved to Saturday.

Organisers have yet to confirm if Friday’s postponed race will be run tomorrow, but the TTMA have taken to social media to encourage people to sign on.

It posted: ‘With the Senior Race being moved to tomorrow (Saturday 11th), we need a few more marshals to make sure we can run this event safely.