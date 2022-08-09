Plenty of fun for all the family at this carnival
Castletown’s Market Square came to life on Saturday for the annual Confetti Carnival.
There was entertainment for all the family including market stalls, games and activities in the speaker’s garden, a colourful parade and live music performed on the main stage.
The good weather and large crowds set the family event up for success.
Acts throughout the day included ROC Vannin Choir, The Southern Belles, Mae Challis and Nell Kneale, a range of local dance groups and the headline act, Planet ABBA.
The Lieutenant Governor, Sir John Lorimer was in attendance with Lady Lorimer.
Sir John crowned the incoming Carnival Queen, Sienna Davenport, and toured the festivities with chairperson Rachel Harland.
Other activities available throughout the day included mini golf, coconut shy, bouncy castles and a bonny baby competition.
Once the fancy dress and floats parade reached the ancient Market Square, as per tradition, confetti was thrown over the crowd.
The evening ended with a firework finale.
Castletown Festival chair, Rachael Harland said: ‘What an amazing day we had with the fun-filled programme of entertainment, and our new Carnival Queen was crowned by His Excellency.
‘In the evening we had an estimated 2,000 attendees who thoroughly enjoyed the acts on the main stage. Thank you to all who came and those who made this incredible event possible’.
The Castletown Festival Committee thanked all the sponsors and supporters who made the event possible’.
