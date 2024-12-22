A pedestrian has been injured after he was involved in a collision with a car in Douglas on Saturday evening.
The collision happened at the bottom of Broadway at around 8pm and police are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage of the incident to come forward.
The pedestrian involved was a 73-year-old man and the car was driven by a man, 37. The extent of the injuries to the pedestrian are not known at this stage and it is unclear if the driver was hurt.
Broadway was closed from Derby Road to Harris Promenade for more that four hours while the incident was dealt with.
A spokesman for the Isle of Man Constabulary said: ‘We are appealing for witnesses to a serious road traffic collision which occurred around 8pm last night, Saturday, December 21, between the bottom of Broadway and its junction with Derby Road in Douglas.
‘The incident involved a car being driven by a 37 year old man, and a 73 year old male pedestrian.
‘Officers are also keen to speak to anyone who may have been driving in the area at the time who may have dashcam footage from within their vehicle.
‘Police would ask that the public please refrain from speculating as to the causation of this collision while investigations continue to be undertaken.’