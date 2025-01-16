Police are appealing for assistance in locating Darren Bardsley, aged 59, as part of an ongoing investigation.
In a statement issued today (Thursday), the Isle of Man Constabulary requested that Mr. Bardsley come forward and present himself at Douglas Police Headquarters.
They have also urged members of the public who may have information regarding his whereabouts to contact them.
A spokesperson for the Isle of Man Constabulary said: ‘We are appealing for Darren to come forward and present himself at Douglas Police Headquarters.
‘If anyone knows of his whereabouts, please contact Douglas Police Headquarters on 01624 631212.’
The police added that members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can do so through Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.
No further details about the nature of the investigation have been released at this time.