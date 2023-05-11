Police in the north of the island are appealing for witnesses after an elderly woman was subjected to a seemingly random and un-provoked assault in Ramsey last week.
The incident happened in the area of Queen's Pier Road at about 3.30pm on Wednesday, May 3.
'This second female is then believed to have started to shout obscenities towards the elderly female, spitting in her direction before ultimately slapping her across the face; knocking her off-balance and understandably causing her a great deal of distress and upset.
'Fortunately, no lasting injuries were sustained as a result of the incident; with the second female immediately making off following the initial slap.
'The suspect, is described as being a white female of medium/stocky build, with blonde, shoulder length hair and aged no younger than 50 years old.
'This female was reportedly around 5'3 / 5'4 in height, and had well made-up lips, eye-lashes and nails.
'She is also believed to have had a brown/dark coloured handbag in her possession. The reasons behind her actions are as yet unknown.
'Officers at Ramsey Police Station are keen to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident, and are making enquiries to identify the female suspect involved; as well as any persons who may have witnessed the event unfolding.
'Should you have any information regarding the incident described, or you know who may be responsible, please get in touch with staff at your nearest police station as soon as possible; quoting the investigation reference number of 97/3321/23.'