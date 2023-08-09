Police are appealing for witnesses after a fight broke out between a group of young people in a Douglas car park yesterday evening.
A constabulary spokesperson said: 'At approximately 7pm last night, Tuesday, August 8, a small fight broke out between a group of young persons within the car park between Lord Street and Barbary Coast in Douglas.
'This resulted in one person receiving treatment for injuries at hospital.
'We believe a number of members of the public intervened at the time to separate the group.
'Other lines of enquiry are ongoing today but we are taking this opportunity this morning to ask any witnesses to come forward and contact us at Douglas Police Headquarters on 01624 631212 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 500 111.'