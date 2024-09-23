A man has been left with ‘significant injuries’ following an attack outside Marks and Spencer in Wellington Street.
Police are appealing for witnesses following the attack, which occurred just before midnight on Saturday, September 21.
Officers from the Eastern Neighbourhood Policing Team are asking anyone who was in the area at the time who saw anything to come forward.
A spokesperson from the Isle of Man Constabulary said: ‘If you witnessed this incident, please contact police headquarters on 631212 and use the reference number 97/6007/24.’