Police are appealing for witnesses after an altercation involving four men outside Jaks on Granville Street, Douglas, during the early hours of Sunday, January 12, 2025.
The incident occurred at approximately 3am and resulted in two men sustaining facial injuries that required hospital treatment.
Both individuals have since been discharged.
The Isle of Man Constabulary believe several people were in the area at the time and may have witnessed the altercation.
Authorities urge anyone who saw what happened and has not yet spoken to police to come forward and assist with their investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at Police Headquarters by calling 01624 631212, quoting reference 97/1261/25.