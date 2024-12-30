The fight is believed to have taken place at a bus stop near Janet’s Corner on the main Castletown Road, close to the old Ford garage at 3.30pm on Sunday.
A police investigation has been launched and now officers are appealing for anyone who can help with information to come forward.
A spokesman for Isle of Man Constabulary said: ‘Police are investigating an altercation between two local males that occurred at 3.30pm on Sunday, December 29 at the bus stop on Douglas Road in Castletown, next to the old Ford garage.
‘We believe there were members of public present in the area at the time so we are appealing for those to come forward and assist us with our enquiries.