Police have launched an appeal for information after a large fight took place in the centre of Peel.
Violence erupted in Michael Street at around 7.30pm on Saturday and officers say a number of people would have witnessed the ugly scenes.
The force’s Western Neighbourhood Policing Team have now posted an appeal on Facebook for witnesses to come forward.
The post says: ‘We are seeking the assistance of the local community. At 7.30pm yesterday evening (Saturday, July 6), a fight involving multiple persons has occurred next to a red Honda Civic on Michael Street, Peel.
‘It is understood that there were numerous members of the public passing by at the time. We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact Peel Police Station on 842208 or Police Headquarters on 631212 quoting reference 97/4556/24. Alternatively information can be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.’