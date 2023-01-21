Police are still looking for Joseph Rice who was reported missing from Ballanard Court in Douglas on Friday.
At teatime on Saturday police asked people in the surrounding area of the sheltered housing project at the bottom of Johnny Watterson's Lane to recheck gardens and sheds as Mr Rice had still not been found.
Yesterday and today, the police, Civil Defence, the fire and rescue service, search dogs and drones have been deployed to try and locate the 78 year old, but without any success.
Earlier police appealed for anyone who was driving in the area at around 1am onwards on January 19 and who has a dash cam to check the footage.
If you find anything that may be relevant, they are asking you to contact police headquarters on 631212 or 999 in an emergency.