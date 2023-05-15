Police have asked employers to be flexible with working hours during the TT period in an attempt to avoid congestion on roads.
A force spokesperson said: 'During the TT fortnight we are all aware of the increase in traffic on our roads.
'Most people finish work between 5 and 6pm with the course roads due to close at 6pm during practice week.
'As well as the increased traffic and everyone trying to get home before the closures, there will also be boats coming into port adding an influx of traffic onto the promenade and surrounding roads.
'We are therefore asking employers to consider some of these options: Discuss travel plans with staff, how they are getting to and from work if roads are closed; Allow staff to stagger their start and finishing times; Encourage staff to car share over the TT period; Approve working from home requests during practice week and on race days.'