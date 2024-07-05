Daniel Towler was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that the defendant was at the pub in Cushag Road in Douglas on May 3, at 10.30pm.
Towler left the pub but was arrested on New Castletown Road.
He was taken to police headquarters, where he answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
The court heard that he is currently subject to a probation order and a community service order.
A probation report said that Towler was keeping his appointments and that there were no concerns with the current orders.
Magistrates ordered the defendant to pay the fine and costs at a rate of £10 per week.