The Isle of Man Constabulary has confirmed that its officers were called to 669 domestic incidents during 2023.
Of these incidents, 131 investigations were started by the police force into domestic abuse, with less than half of these (49) leading to people being charged.
Domestic abuse occurs through one person causing harm to another who they are personally connected to.
It takes many forms, in the shape of sexual abuse, violent or threatening behaviour, controlling or coercive behaviour and psychological abuse.
Talking about last year’s figures, a spokesperson from the Constabulary said: ‘We think this is 669 too many, but the wider effects of domestic abuse are much more than this, with many children being caught in the middle and suffering significantly as a result.
‘We will continue to work with and support those experiencing domestic abuse whilst relentlessly pursuing justice against those who perpetrate this deeply harmful crime.’
October is domestic abuse awareness month, and local charity Victim Support Isle of Man recently held a two-day conference on the subject.
The conference welcomed two guest speakers - David Challen and Natalie Collins - to talk about their experiences.
A spokesperson from Victim Support said: ‘Both spoke about their own experiences and the work that they do to raise awareness, as well as how they support those currently living with domestic abuse.’
The conference was also attended by island resident Diana Parkes CBE, who spoke about her daughter Joanna Simpson, who was brutally killed by her husband in 2010, and the work of the foundation set up in Joanna's name.
The spokesperson added: ‘The conference was an emotional yet informative event, and really has helped to raise awareness about domestic abuse in the island.’
For more information and advice regarding domestic abuse, you can visit https://www.iompolice.im/advice/domestic-abuse/