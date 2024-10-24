Officers from the Isle of Man Constabulary were called to an alarming number of domestic incidents last year.
The force has confirmed it attended 669 such incidents during 2023.
A total of 131 investigations were launched into domestic abuse by the force in the wake of these incidents.
However, less than half of these - 49 in total - led to individuals being charged.
Domestic abuse occurs through one person causing harm to another who they are personally connected to.
It takes many forms, in the shape of sexual abuse, violent or threatening behaviour, controlling or coercive behaviour and psychological abuse.
Speaking about last year’s figures, a spokesperson from the Constabulary said: ‘We think this is 669 too many, but the wider effects of domestic abuse are much more than this, with many children being caught in the middle and suffering significantly as a result.
‘We will continue to work with and support those experiencing domestic abuse whilst relentlessly pursuing justice against those who perpetrate this deeply harmful crime.’
October is domestic abuse awareness month, and local charity Victim Support Isle of Man recently held a two-day conference on the subject.
The conference welcomed two guest speakers - David Challen and Natalie Collins - to talk about their experiences.
A spokesperson from Victim Support said: ‘Both spoke about their own experiences and the work that they do to raise awareness, as well as how they support those currently living with domestic abuse.’
The conference was also attended by island resident Diana Parkes CBE, who spoke about her daughter Joanna Simpson, who was brutally killed by her husband in 2010, and the work of the foundation set up in Joanna's name.
The spokesperson added: ‘The conference was an emotional yet informative event, and really has helped to raise awareness about domestic abuse in the island.’
For more information and advice regarding domestic abuse, you can visit https://www.iompolice.im/advice/domestic-abuse/