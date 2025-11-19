More than half of the vehicles stopped during a three-week winter road safety campaign were found to have defects, police have confirmed.
Operation Uplift, carried out between Monday, October 27 and Sunday, November 13, saw officers stop 276 vehicles as part of a coordinated effort led by the Roads Policing Unit.
The campaign aimed to improve driving standards and ensure vehicles were safe for winter conditions through ‘engagement, education, and where necessary, enforcement’.
Of the vehicles stopped, 138 had at least one defect, with some presenting multiple issues. In total, 168 defects were recorded.
These included 105 faulty lights, 44 worn tyres and 19 other defects affecting exhausts, wipers, washer fluid, horns and damaged or missing wing mirrors.
Officers also identified 11 vehicles with expired tax.
As a result of the campaign, 115 drivers were issued with Defect Rectification Notices and given seven days to address problems with their vehicles.
A further 13 motorists received Endorsable Fixed Penalty Notices, involving both a fine and points, mostly relating to illegal tyres.
Seven drivers were reported for summons for offences including no insurance, no licence, no tax and using a vehicle in a dangerous condition.
Five people were arrested on suspicion of drink- or drug-driving after providing a positive roadside breath test or drug wipe.
Explaining the purpose of holding the operation during the onset of winter, police said: ‘We do this campaign at this time of year to raise awareness as with the darker nights and change in weather, the ever-present risks from using defective vehicles are increased.’
They added that although Operation Uplift is seasonal, checks take place throughout the year: ‘However, officers routinely stop and check vehicles and their drivers 365 days of the year, so carry out regular checks to ensure that both you and your vehicle are fit for the road!’