Police conduct ten arrests in carrying out operation ‘JETSAM’
By Liam Grimley
Friday 14th October 2022 10:29 am
(Isle of Man Today )
The police secured 10 arrests after carrying out operation ‘JETSAM’ this week.
Officers from the Eastern Neighbourhood policing team conducted the operation following public concerns.
The squad conducted 10 search warrants across Douglas in the proactive operation.
The police arrested the suspects on various charges including possession of drugs with intent to supply, possession of drugs, theft and money laundering offences.
The constabulary said: ‘The operation recovered drugs and also cash that is believed to have come from criminal activity.
‘The Island is a safe place but we can all help to keep it safe. Please continue to talk to us and raise issues, we can then address them.’