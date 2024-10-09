A pedestrian was struck by a car on Ballanard Road in Douglas on Wednesday afternoon, shutting the road for several hours.
‘The collision occurred on Ballanard Road, Douglas, at the junction with Park Avenue.
‘We can confirm that the pedestrian involved in this collision was transported to hospital and is receiving treatment.
‘Both the pedestrian and the driver of the vehicle were local females.
‘Officers from the RPU Forensic Collision Investigation Unit are progressing with their investigation to establish the circumstances of this collision.
‘As part of this investigation, Ballanard Road had to be closed to allow a full forensic collision examination and reconstruction.
‘We have now completed these enquiries, and the road is now open.
‘We would like to thank you for understanding.
‘We would ask at this time for any members of the public who witnessed this collision, have dash camera footage or CCTV footage overlooking this incident, to please make contact with us by calling 631212 quoting reference number 97/6303/24.’