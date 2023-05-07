Police have said they have been called out to a number of incidents of anti-social behaviour involving children this evening.
A force spokesperson said: 'Despite the increased high visibility patrols this evening island wide, we are still being called to a number of incidents of anti-social behaviour involving children.
'Whilst we appreciate it's the bank holiday weekend and it's fun to play out in the sun, incidents of criminal damage and the likes are not fun for the poor persons becoming victim to this type of anti-social behaviour.
'We can assure you that any criminal offences identified will be dealt with robustly. Please make contact with your children and assist us in stopping the small minority ruining things for other people.'