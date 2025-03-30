Police are investigating an allegation of an assault in Peel.
A boy is reported to have been assaulted by four individuals.
The incident is believed to have taken place in the area of Rheast Lane and Queens Drive last Friday (March 28) at around 6pm or shortly afterwards.
Anyone with information which may assist the investigation is being asked to contact Peel police station on 842208, quoting reference no. 97/2880/25.
Alternatively, information can be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.