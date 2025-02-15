Police are investigating a fly tipping incident in the north of the island.
Items including a cooker, a television, and a plastic bag containing gardening supplies were dumped near to Kella Road in Sulby some time on January 29.
Police said fly tipping not only mars the natural beauty of the community but also poses environmental hazards.
A spokesperson for the Northern Neighbourhood Policing Team said: ‘We are appealing to the public for any information regarding this incident.
‘If you witnessed any suspicious activity or have any details that could assist in identifying those responsible, please come forward.
‘Your cooperation is crucial in maintaining the cleanliness and safety of our neighborhood.’
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Ramsey police station on 812234.