Police are appealing for information after a man ‘spat at members of staff’ in a Douglas Pub.
The man, who has been pictured in CCTV footage, spat at staff of the Woodbourne Pub on Friday, March 7.
Police are now appealing to members of the public to help them identify the unknown male.
A spokesperson from the Constabulary commented: ‘If you recognise this male, please contact Douglas Police Headquarters on 631212 stating reference 97/2418/25.
‘Alternatively, if you have information and wish to share it anonymously, you can do so by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.’